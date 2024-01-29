Menu

Traffic

Manitoba announces majority of winter road network now open

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 1:03 pm
1 min read
winter car necessities View image in full screen
A car is driving on a winter road in a blizzard. Getty Images
The majority of the province’s winter road system is now open, Manitoba’s transportation minister announced Monday.

The network of winter roads, which is essential for transportation to and from numerous northern and remote communities, is usually operational to mid-March, based on weather conditions. The roads span 2,375 kilometres and are built on natural terrain.

“Manitoba’s winter road system is a crucial transportation route for many northern communities,” said Lisa Naylor in a statement.

“Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure is dedicated to providing safe winter road routes, as soon as weather conditions allow. Despite milder temperatures in December and January, our government is pleased to announce the opening of these vital routes.”

Naylor said certain sections of roads may undergo sudden closures for repairs, based on weather conditions, and that people using the roads should check in with individual communities before travelling.

