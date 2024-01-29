Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Jan. 29

Send this page to someone via email

VIDO, the search for a new police chief, and Saskatchewan’s economic outlook.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Jan. 29, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

VIDO director showcases work in Saskatchewan’s backyard

VIDO director and CEO Volker Gerdts said Saskatoon has one of the three largest high containment laboratories in the world.

He said it has staff from 30 different countries, noting its facilities bring in trainees from around the world.

He showcased a level three laboratory, pointing out the safety measures that go into operating these facilities.

3:19 VIDO Director showcases the work happening in Saskatchewan’s backyard

Saskatoon Police Service discusses search for a new chief

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Interim Saskatoon Police chief Dave Haye said officials hope to have the recruitment process for a new chief conclude before summer.

Story continues below advertisement

Haye said they’ll be looking for a candidate who can communicate well, interact with the community and be a leader in the organization.

He also discussed some of the priorities police have for the year ahead.

4:15 Saskatoon Police Service discusses search for a new chief

Desjardins talks Saskatchewan’s economic outlook

Desjardins economist Marc Desormeaux said it is important to look at a province’s economic outlook with the broader Canadian context.

He said forecasters are expecting a mild contraction in Canada’s GDP in the first half of 2024.

Desormeaux said Saskatchewan is less exposed to the impacts of higher interest rates than other provinces.

4:11 Desjardins talks Saskatchewan’s economic outlook

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Jan. 29

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Jan. 29.

Story continues below advertisement