Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Jan. 29

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 9:52 am
1 min read
Global News Morning Saskatoon Chris Carr Chantal Wagner View image in full screen
Here's a look back on who was on 'Global News Morning Saskatoon' for Monday, Jan. 29. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

VIDO, the search for a new police chief, and Saskatchewan’s economic outlook.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Jan. 29, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

VIDO director showcases work in Saskatchewan’s backyard

VIDO director and CEO Volker Gerdts said Saskatoon has one of the three largest high containment laboratories in the world.

He said it has staff from 30 different countries, noting its facilities bring in trainees from around the world.

He showcased a level three laboratory, pointing out the safety measures that go into operating these facilities.

Click to play video: 'VIDO Director showcases the work happening in Saskatchewan’s backyard'
VIDO Director showcases the work happening in Saskatchewan’s backyard

Saskatoon Police Service discusses search for a new chief

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Interim Saskatoon Police chief Dave Haye said officials hope to have the recruitment process for a new chief conclude before summer.

Story continues below advertisement

Haye said they’ll be looking for a candidate who can communicate well, interact with the community and be a leader in the organization.

He also discussed some of the priorities police have for the year ahead.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Police Service discusses search for a new chief'
Saskatoon Police Service discusses search for a new chief

Desjardins talks Saskatchewan’s economic outlook

Desjardins economist Marc Desormeaux said it is important to look at a province’s economic outlook with the broader Canadian context.

Trending Now

He said forecasters are expecting a mild contraction in Canada’s GDP in the first half of 2024.

Desormeaux said Saskatchewan is less exposed to the impacts of higher interest rates than other provinces.

Click to play video: 'Desjardins talks Saskatchewan’s economic outlook'
Desjardins talks Saskatchewan’s economic outlook

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Jan. 29

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Jan. 29.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Jan. 29'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Jan. 29
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices