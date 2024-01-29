Menu

First nor’easter of 2024 hits Nova Scotia, cancelling schools

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 7:56 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast: January 29'
Global News Morning Forecast: January 29
Liem Vu gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.
School is cancelled across the province as the first nor’easter of the year blows through Nova Scotia.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for Atlantic coastal counties from Yarmouth to Sydney, plus Pictou and Antigonish counties.

Environment Canada says a total of 15 centimetres is expected before the snow tapers off beginning Monday afternoon for western counties, and Monday evening for eastern counties.

“Gusty northeast winds accompanying the snow may cause reduced visibility at times in blowing snow over exposed areas,” it said. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Cars drive through the snow during a nor’easter on Jan. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
Cars drive through the snow during a nor’easter on Jan. 29, 2024. Alex Cooke/Global News

All English regional centres for education across the province are closed, and all French school are either closed or have classes cancelled.

The storm has also forced closures at most university and college campuses across the province, and has impacted many people’s commutes.

As well, the afternoon sailings for the ferries that link Nova Scotia with southwestern Newfoundland have been cancelled, as the storm is set to move towa

Trending Now

In eastern Newfoundland, schools will be closing early today and a provincial byelection has been postponed in anticipation of the storm, which is expected to dump up to 25 cm of snow on the Avalon Peninsula as winds gust at up to 80 km/h.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

