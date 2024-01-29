First nor’easter of 2024 hits Nova Scotia, cancelling schools

Send this page to someone via email

School is cancelled across the province as the first nor’easter of the year blows through Nova Scotia.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for Atlantic coastal counties from Yarmouth to Sydney, plus Pictou and Antigonish counties.

Environment Canada says a total of 15 centimetres is expected before the snow tapers off beginning Monday afternoon for western counties, and Monday evening for eastern counties.

“Gusty northeast winds accompanying the snow may cause reduced visibility at times in blowing snow over exposed areas,” it said. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

View image in full screen Cars drive through the snow during a nor’easter on Jan. 29, 2024. Alex Cooke/Global News

All English regional centres for education across the province are closed, and all French school are either closed or have classes cancelled.

Story continues below advertisement

The storm has also forced closures at most university and college campuses across the province, and has impacted many people’s commutes.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

As well, the afternoon sailings for the ferries that link Nova Scotia with southwestern Newfoundland have been cancelled, as the storm is set to move towa

In eastern Newfoundland, schools will be closing early today and a provincial byelection has been postponed in anticipation of the storm, which is expected to dump up to 25 cm of snow on the Avalon Peninsula as winds gust at up to 80 km/h.

Winter is here! ❄️ We share regularly share our GTFS data with a number of 3rd-party apps, such as Transit App and Google Maps, which show real-time detour info, including Snow Plans. For more details about snow plan routing, click here: https://t.co/HSZFLjTgzN pic.twitter.com/jQPDiapP4Q — Halifax Transit (@hfxtransit) January 29, 2024

— with files from The Canadian Press