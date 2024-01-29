Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman struck in suspected back-to-back Coquitlam hit-and-runs: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2024 11:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Pedestrian killed in Surrey hit and run'
Pedestrian killed in Surrey hit and run
WARNING: Disturbing Content. Viewer discretion is advised. Three people have been arrested after a person was killed Saturday morning in Central Surrey. Police say it was a hit and run covering several blocks. Kristen Robinson has the story and a warning, the details are disturbing.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Coquitlam, B.C., are looking for two separate drivers suspected of hitting the same pedestrian in alleged hit-and-run crashes.

A statement from Coquitlam RCMP says the woman had been walking legally through a crosswalk at the intersection of Pinetree Way and Guildford Way, right across from City Hall, when the first vehicle struck her as it made a turn.

A short time later, police say a second vehicle struck the woman, who was unconscious on the ground, and neither driver remained at the scene.

Click to play video: 'Pedestrian killed in Surrey hit and run'
Pedestrian killed in Surrey hit and run

They say patrol officers found the scene Saturday night after noticing a member of the public had pulled over to help the woman, who was seriously injured.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police say the first suspect vehicle is described as a white SUV that may have sustained damage to its front end, while the second is a red or burgundy SUV.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

It was Saturday’s second serious alleged hit-and-run in Metro Vancouver.

RCMP in Surrey say a man died after being struck shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, and three people were arrested shortly afterwards.

The Mounties say the victim in that incident was found severely injured, several blocks away from where witnesses described seeing the vehicle hit him.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2024.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices