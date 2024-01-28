Menu

Crime

Calgary man killed in shooting at Rocky View County campground

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted January 28, 2024 3:03 pm
1 min read
A 26-year-old Calgary man was shot and killed at a campground in Rocky View County in the early hours of Sunday, police say. View image in full screen
A 26-year-old Calgary man was shot and killed at a campground in Rocky View County in the early hours of Sunday, police say. Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News
A 26-year-old Calgary man was shot and killed at a campground in Rocky View County in the early hours of Sunday, police say.

RCMP officers and EMS crews responded to reports of gunfire at the Mountain View Campground on Range Road 284 and Highway 1 shortly after midnight, police said in a statement

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

At the scene, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene, despite efforts to provide care.

Trending Now

Police said the man’s identity will be released when an autopsy, schedule for Monday in Calgary, is complete.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation, the release said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

