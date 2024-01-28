Calgary man killed in shooting at Rocky View County campground

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old Calgary man was shot and killed at a campground in Rocky View County in the early hours of Sunday, police say.

RCMP officers and EMS crews responded to reports of gunfire at the Mountain View Campground on Range Road 284 and Highway 1 shortly after midnight, police said in a statement

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

At the scene, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene, despite efforts to provide care.

Police said the man’s identity will be released when an autopsy, schedule for Monday in Calgary, is complete.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation, the release said.