Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Skiers, snowboarders evacuated from chairlift at Kelowna, B.C., ski resort

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted January 28, 2024 1:45 pm
1 min read
Skiers and snowboarders were evacuated from the Black Forest chairlift at Big White on Saturday afternoon, after a bearing seized in the lift’s electric motor. View image in full screen
Skiers and snowboarders were evacuated from the Black Forest chairlift at Big White on Saturday afternoon, after a bearing seized in the lift’s electric motor. Big White Ski Resort
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Skiers and snowboarders were evacuated from the Black Forest chairlift at Kelowna’s Big White ski resort on Saturday afternoon when a bearing seized in the lift’s electric motor.

“This lift has a diesel evacuation motor, and under safety protocols we evacuated the lift,” Michael J. Ballingall, Big White’s senior vice-president, said in a post to social media.

A further inspection of the lift’s engine showed that major components will need to be replaced, including the bearing.

“This lift will not be in operational service for the foreseeable future,” Ballingall said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We are currently seeking parts, managing delivery and installation to the best of our ability.”

Click to play video: 'Safety top of mind after separate fatal incidents on Quebec ski hills'
Safety top of mind after separate fatal incidents on Quebec ski hills
Trending Now

Despite the lift’s closure, Ballingall said that the Black Forest Day Lodge will be open Sunday, as will the car park and all other services.

Story continues below advertisement

“You can park in the car park, access your locker, use the facilities and ski down to the bottom of the gondola and up into the village,” Ballingall said.

“You will be able to ski back to the car park from the top of the bullet chairlift.”

Big White is expected to provide an update on the Black Forest chairlift at noon on Monday.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices