Woman in critical condition after stabbing in downtown Toronto

A woman in her 50s was stabbed in downtown Toronto Saturday night and suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, police say.
Officers say they received reports of the stabbing around 11:19 p.m. in the area of Front Street West and John Street.
Once on scene, first responders found the victim with multiple stab wounds. Paramedics quickly transported her to a trauma centre.
Responding officers say they arrested a 26-year-old man following the incident.
No further details are available at this time.
