Crime

Woman in critical condition after stabbing in downtown Toronto

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted January 28, 2024 10:00 am
1 min read
Toronto police say they arrested a 26-year-old man following the stabbing of a woman Saturday night in the city's downtown core. A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street as rain falls in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto police say they arrested a 26-year-old man following the stabbing of a woman Saturday night in the city's downtown core. A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street as rain falls in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
A woman in her 50s was stabbed in downtown Toronto Saturday night and suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, police say.

Officers say they received reports of the stabbing around 11:19 p.m. in the area of Front Street West and John Street.

Once on scene, first responders found the victim with multiple stab wounds. Paramedics quickly transported her to a trauma centre.

Responding officers say they arrested a 26-year-old man following the incident.

No further details are available at this time.

