Calgary man killed in crash in Australia was to come home for sister’s wedding in February

A Calgary man who died in a vehicle crash in northwest Australia this week was due to come home for a family wedding next month.

Ambrose Walton, 33, had been working at mine camps in Australia.

Australian police told Walton’s family in Calgary that he had arranged to meet a friend in Karratha on Jan. 23 but never showed up.

A search was launched and Walton’s vehicle was found crashed about 90 kilometres from Karratha. Walton was found dead at the scene.

Walton grew up with seven siblings in the northeast Calgary community of Whitehorn and graduated from Bishop McNally High School.

His sister Emily DeWolfe says Walton loved to travel, having spent time in Ireland, Costa Rica and various places in Canada and the United States.

He set off for Australia in November of 2019.

“He seemed the happiest in Australia, but always made it known that Calgary was his home,” Dewolf said.

“He always joked that he was trying to find his wife. He built a house here in Calgary and said it was for his wife and kids whenever he would have those.”

Walton was scheduled to come to Calgary on Feb. 7.

“My baby sister was supposed to get married on Feb. 9, so he was supposed to be here for my sister’s wedding. It’s like life played a cruel joke on all of us,” DeWolfe said.

His family describes Walton as fearless and full of adventure and a person who loved architecture, history and going to museums.

“He made friends everywhere he went and it’s not like he just met them. He got to know them like they were family. He was always cracking jokes and laughing and at the same time he would be there for you no matter what. He was a really good man,” DeWolfe said.

All of his siblings except one still live in Calgary, as do his parents.

“My parents can’t wrap their heads around this. They’re not doing so good. My dad got laid off so he’s struggling that he can’t be the one to go get my brother,” DeWolfe said.

The family attends St. Anthony’s Church in southwest Calgary where prayers were said for Walton on Friday.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to bring his remains back to Canada and to help offset funeral costs.