Cat café in Kelowna records 100th, 101st adoptions

A café in Kelowna, B.C., dedicated to food and adopting out cats reached a milestone this week.

Eighteen months after Catelowna opened in the downtown core, the café recorded its 100th adoption.

“I had no idea, really, how we were going to be received and whether it would become such a hub of adoption,” said Ashley Karnes, owner of Catelowna.

“The adoption rate just seems to be increasing.”

The 100th adoption also included the 101st, with two tabby sisters getting a new home.

“We met the kitties and fell in love,” adopter Krystal May told Global News.

Not only with the felines. but the café’s concept.

“They’re not in cages, they’re super happy, they have room to roam and they get pets all the time and they’re loved,” said May.

“It almost makes you cry.”

For Karnes, the process is emotional and rewarding.

“I care deeply about the lives of these kitties and where they’re gonna go,” said Karnes, who has a photo wall of adoptions. “And so that does make it emotional.”

All cats at Catelowna have been rescued by small animal organizations from across the region and province. Karnes says adoption fees go straight to the rescue centre.

“So, in order to keep the doors open and the lights on, the business side of it is reliant on the support from the community.”

Karnes continued, saying, “Our success is the success of the rescues. It means that now two cats have left and I can welcome two more in from a rescue center. And then that frees them up to rescue more cats.”