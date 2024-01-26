Missing teen may still be in Dauphin, Manitoba RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Officials are searching for a missing teenager last seen in Dauphin, Man.

The RCMP said 14-year-old Hailey Chartrand was last seen leaving her home on 5th Avenue in the Manitoba community on Tuesday. A missing persons report was filed on Friday.

The teen is described as five feet two inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, black sweatpants and a black backpack, according to police.

Hailey Chartrand, 14, was last seen leaving her home in Dauphin, Man., on Jan. 23, 2024, according to RCMP. Courtesy of Dauphin RCMP

Officials said she may still be in the Dauphin area.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online.