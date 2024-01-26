Work chat gone quiet? Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users

Send this page to someone via email

If your Microsoft Teams work chat has gone quiet this Friday afternoon, chances are your boss didn’t let you out early for the weekend.

The workspace chat and videoconferencing service started experiencing issues earlier in the day. Close to 15,000 incidents with Microsoft Teams were logged on outage tracking website Downdetector.com as of 2:20 p.m. Eastern.

Downdetector is a service that tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

View image in full screen The Microsoft Teams logo is seen in this photo illustration in Warsaw, Poland on Jan. 25, 2023. More than 13,000 issues with Microsoft Teams were reported on Downdetector.com as of 2 p.m. Eastern Friday. Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Microsoft said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it identified a “networking issue impacting a portion of the Teams Service,” though it’s not exactly clear what caused the issue.

More than 320 million monthly active users are on Teams, Microsoft said in its first quarter earnings report on Oct. 24.

“We’ve completed the failover in the EMEA region and service telemetry is showing some improvement,” Microsoft said.

“The failovers for the North and South America regions are ongoing and we continue to monitor.”

We've identified a networking issue impacting a portion of the Teams service and we're performing a failover to remediate impact. Additional information can be found under TM710344 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 26, 2024

It’s unclear when the issue will be resolved.

— with files from Reuters