Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Work chat gone quiet? Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 1:38 pm
1 min read
Microsoft Teams View image in full screen
The Microsoft Teams logo is seen in this photo illustration in Warsaw, Poland on Jan. 25, 2023. Microsoft Teams was reported as down for thousands of users on Friday. Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

If your Microsoft Teams work chat has gone quiet this Friday afternoon, chances are your boss didn’t let you out early for the weekend.

The workspace chat and videoconferencing service started experiencing issues earlier in the day. Close to 15,000 incidents with Microsoft Teams were logged on outage tracking website Downdetector.com as of 2:20 p.m. Eastern.

Downdetector is a service that tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Microsoft Teams View image in full screen
The Microsoft Teams logo is seen in this photo illustration in Warsaw, Poland on Jan. 25, 2023. More than 13,000 issues with Microsoft Teams were reported on Downdetector.com as of 2 p.m. Eastern Friday. Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Microsoft said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it identified a “networking issue impacting a portion of the Teams Service,” though it’s not exactly clear what caused the issue.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 320 million monthly active users are on Teams, Microsoft said in its first quarter earnings report on Oct. 24.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We’ve completed the failover in the EMEA region and service telemetry is showing some improvement,” Microsoft said.

Trending Now

“The failovers for the North and South America regions are ongoing and we continue to monitor.”

It’s unclear when the issue will be resolved.

— with files from Reuters

More on Science and Tech
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices