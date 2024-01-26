Work chat gone quiet? Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users

If your Microsoft Teams work chat has gone quiet this Friday afternoon, chances are your boss didn’t let you out early for the weekend.
The workspace chat and videoconferencing service started experiencing issues earlier in the day. Close to 15,000 incidents with Microsoft Teams were logged on outage tracking website Downdetector.com as of 2:20 p.m. Eastern.
Downdetector is a service that tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.
Microsoft said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it identified a “networking issue impacting a portion of the Teams Service,” though it’s not exactly clear what caused the issue.
More than 320 million monthly active users are on Teams, Microsoft said in its first quarter earnings report on Oct. 24.
“We’ve completed the failover in the EMEA region and service telemetry is showing some improvement,” Microsoft said.
“The failovers for the North and South America regions are ongoing and we continue to monitor.”
It’s unclear when the issue will be resolved.
— with files from Reuters
