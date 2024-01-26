Menu

Crime

Curve Lake First Nation women charged with criminal negligence in man’s death in 2022

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 9:56 am
1 min read
Peterborough County OPP have charged two women from Curve Lake First Nation with criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life in connection to the death of a man in November 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP have charged two women from Curve Lake First Nation with criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life in connection to the death of a man in November 2022. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press
Two women from Curve Lake First Nation, Ont., have been charged in connection with the death of a man in Peterborough County in late 2022.

Peterborough County OPP say on Nov. 4, 2022, officers investigated a sudden death on a rental property in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, north of Peterborough.

The victim was identified as John Fever, 76, of Peterborough County.

OPP say the 14-month investigation led to individual arrests made on Jan. 18 and Jan. 25.

Heather Connolly, 62, and Brenda Booth, 72, both of Curve Lake, were arrested and each charged with causing death by criminal negligence and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

No details were provided on the investigation.

Both were held in custody for bail hearings and later released. They have future court dates in Peterborough.

OPP say the investigation also involves the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401 or the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or stopcrimehere.ca.

