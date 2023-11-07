Child killed inside home north of Montreal, 3 people arrested: police

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec police say three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a child Monday evening in a suburb north of Montreal.

The police force for Bois-des-Filion, Que., about 20 kilometres north of Montreal, says the three suspects are being questioned by investigators.

Police say they were called to a home about 5:30 p.m. regarding a young child suffering from serious injuries.

Despite attempts to revive the child, whose age and gender were not made public, the death was declared at the scene.

Forensic technicians were dispatched to the home Monday night where an investigation began in conjunction with Quebec provincial police.

Police said on Monday that provincial police divers were searching the Mille-Îles River for evidence linked to the death.