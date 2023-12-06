Menu

Crime

Baby found with hypothermia outside Ontario home, mother passed out: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 6, 2023 9:35 am
Click to play video: 'Belleville, Ont. overdose calls spike 900 per cent since in the last week'
Belleville, Ont. overdose calls spike 900 per cent since in the last week
Hastings-Quinte Paramedics responded to 90 calls for drug poisonings since last week, with one call resulting in death – Nov 7, 2023
A Belleville, Ont., mother was arrested after police say a baby was found with hypothermia after being left on the front porch of a home.

Police say someone walking past a home on Stavebank Road heard an infant crying around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the 14-month-old baby lying on the front step.

According to Environment Canada the temperature in the area felt like -3 C with the windchill at the time.

The baby was rushed to hospital suffering from hypothermia and remains in stable condition, police said in a release Wednesday.

The baby’s mother, whose name has not been released to protect the identity of the child, was found passed out in the home’s basement, police say.

Investigators haven’t said how long they believe the baby had been left alone outside.

A 31-year-old Belleville woman has been charged with one count of failing to provide the necessities of life.

She has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 27.

