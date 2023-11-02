Woman accused of neglect in 2021 death of teenager: Central Hastings OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been charged following an investigation into the death of a teenager in central Ontario in the spring of 2021.

According to Central Hastings OPP, an investigation was launched following the death of a 16-year-old boy who was pronounced deceased in hospital on March 30, 2021.

In their initial investigation, OPP said the incident occurred in Madoc Township, about 75 km east of Peterborough.

Police say their investigation also involved the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

OPP say the identity of the deceased “is not being released or confirmed.”

No other details have been provided on the investigation.

On Thursday, OPP announced an arrest has been made.

Sarah Voss, 37, of the Municipality of Centre Hastings, Ont., was arrested and charged with failure to provide the necessities of life to a child and failure to comply with an undertaking.

She remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville, Ont., on Nov. 6.

“As the matter is now before the courts, the OPP cannot elaborate on evidence which led to the arrest,” OPP stated Thursday.