Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Teenager’s sudden death in Madoc Township under investigation: Central Hastings OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 5:02 pm
Central Hastings OPP are investigating the sudden death of a 16-year-old boy.
Central Hastings OPP are investigating the sudden death of a 16-year-old boy. OPP

Central Hastings OPP say the sudden death of a teenager earlier this week is under investigation.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead on Tuesday, March 30 in Madoc Township, about 75 km east of Peterborough.

The victim has not been identified.

Read more: Campbellford man’s death deemed suspicious: Northumberland OPP

OPP said Thursday a post-mortem examination has been performed but further testing will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Trending Stories

“The investigation remains ongoing with members of the Central Hastings OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch,” OPP stated.

No other details have been provided on the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the  Crime Stoppers Quinte website, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Click to play video: 'Colborne sudden death now being investigated as homicide: OPP' Colborne sudden death now being investigated as homicide: OPP
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sudden DeathCentral Hastings OPPMadocCentral HastingsMadoc Townshipteen's death

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers