Teenager’s sudden death in Madoc Township under investigation: Central Hastings OPP

Central Hastings OPP say the sudden death of a teenager earlier this week is under investigation.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead on Tuesday, March 30 in Madoc Township, about 75 km east of Peterborough.

The victim has not been identified.

OPP said Thursday a post-mortem examination has been performed but further testing will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

“The investigation remains ongoing with members of the Central Hastings OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch,” OPP stated.

No other details have been provided on the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Crime Stoppers Quinte website, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.