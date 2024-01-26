N.B. man charged after 2 horses found dead, others in ‘poor condition’

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old Moncton man has been charged by the New Brunswick SPCA after two horses were found dead in the Notre-Dame area.

According to a release from the SPCA on Friday, it was said that the charges stem from an investigation that was launched in November 2023 following the discovery of the dead animals.

In addition, four other horses were found alive but in “poor condition” at the time.

Tony Porter, chief animal protection officer with New Brunswick’s SPCA branch, said over the past year the organization has seen several cases regarding horses being unable to access suitable food, water, shelter, and appropriate veterinary care.

“This is very disturbing for the NBSPCA to see such cases and treatment of these animals occurring in the province,” he said, adding that New Brunswick is one of two provinces in Canada where the SPCA is tasked with enforcing animal welfare laws pertaining to agricultural animals.

“With this we have seen an increase in reports of animal neglect and cruelty involving agriculture animals which is extremely disturbing for the NBSCPA.”

Porter said that calls related to agricultural animals increased from five per cent of all calls in 2022 to 10 per cent of all reports received from the public in 2023.

“We cannot release the cause of death of the horses, nor can I comment on the specific details of the case,” Porter said.

The man, who faces two counts under the Criminal Code of Canada, will appear before provincial court in Moncton on Feb. 20.