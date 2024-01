See more sharing options

Police in northern Alberta are investigating a fatal collision on a rural highway east of Grande Prairie.

RCMP said it happened around 1 p.m. Thursday on Highway 676 east of Range Road 260.

Police said the highway was closed in both directions to allow emergency personnel to respond.

An RCMP collision analyst is helping with the investigation.

Police are asking drivers to stay away from the area while they investigate.