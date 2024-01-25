Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Emergency demolition required after afternoon Elgin Avenue house fire, WFPS says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 11:13 am
1 min read
A Winnipeg fire truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Elgin Avenue home was torn down in an emergency demolition after a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to the single-family house just before 2:30 p.m., where they found it completely engulfed in smoke and flames.

Because the structural integrity of the bungalow was compromised, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said, it had to be demolished for safety reasons.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

No one was hurt in the incident, and the city’s emergency social services team was at the scene to help the residents find temporary accommodations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Several Winnipeg fire crews called to Magnus Ave. blaze'
Several Winnipeg fire crews called to Magnus Ave. blaze
Trending Now

 

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices