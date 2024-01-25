Emergency demolition required after afternoon Elgin Avenue house fire, WFPS says

Send this page to someone via email

An Elgin Avenue home was torn down in an emergency demolition after a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to the single-family house just before 2:30 p.m., where they found it completely engulfed in smoke and flames.

Because the structural integrity of the bungalow was compromised, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said, it had to be demolished for safety reasons.

No one was hurt in the incident, and the city’s emergency social services team was at the scene to help the residents find temporary accommodations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

