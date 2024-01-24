Menu

Crime

Man arrested after binding woman’s hands, robbing her: Toronto police

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 8:44 pm
1 min read
The Toronto Police Service is notifying the public of an arrest made in a robbery investigation.
The Toronto Police Service is notifying the public of an arrest made in a robbery investigation. Handout / Toronto Police Service
A man has been charged after allegedly binding the hands of a woman he met on social media and robbing her in Toronto last month, according to police.

Police said that on Dec. 3, the victim and the accused met on a social media platform, and he later attended her residence.

The man allegedly produced a weapon, bound the woman’s hands and demanded money from her. Police say the man robbed the woman before fleeing the scene.

A few weeks later, on Dec. 20, the man returned to the woman’s residence and refused to leave. Police said the man demanded more money from the woman and then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, members of the Sex Crimes Unit executed a search warrant in the Bloor Street West and Spadina Road area, in relation to the investigation. As a result, 45-year-old Benny Ning Zhang of Toronto was arrested.

Police said he was charged with robbery, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, threatening death, extortion, being unlawfully in a dwelling, criminal harassment and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

Police believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or www.222tips.com.

