Cocaine, fentanyl, hydromorphone, oxycodone seized in arrest: Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna Mounties seized cocaine, fentanyl, hydromorphone, dilaudid and oxycodone pills in addition to $4,000 in a drug bust earlier this month.

In a press release, the RCMP said the person who was allegedly in possession of these items on Dec. 19, 2023, was operating a vehicle in a manner consistent with drug trafficking in the area of Highway 33 and Hollywood Road.

Nearly a month later, on Jan. 16, officers spotted the same person in a different vehicle parked along the 3000 block of Richter Street and arrested them for multiple offences.

It was on that occasion they seized approximately $4,000 in Canadian currency and thousands of potentially toxic drug doses including cocaine, fentanyl, hydromorphone, dilaudid and oxycodone pills.

“This individual is not a resident of Kelowna and has our attention now” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said.

“We know the overdose crisis is not unique to the streets of one city, and our drug units will continue to target and investigate those trafficking and adding to the toxic drug supply of our communities.”

The individual was released from custody while a complete report to crown counsel is being prepared for the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, which is responsible for federal charges.