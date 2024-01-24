Menu

Crime

Snowmobiler found with firearms, drugs on trail in Hastings Highlands: Bancroft OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 11:40 am
1 min read
Bancroft OPP seized firearms and drugs during a patrol of a snowmobile trail. View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP
One person was charged after OPP seized firearms and drugs while patrolling a snowmobile trail in the area of Bancroft, Ont., on Tuesday.

According to Bancroft OPP, shortly after noon, officers stopped a snowmobile travelling on Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail B106E, which runs from the Bancroft area north to Maynooth in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

Police say the snowmobiler was found in possession of firearms and a quantity of methamphetamine.

A 21-year-old man from Hastings Highlands was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a Schedule 1 substance, flight from a peace officer, and resisting a peace officer.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Wednesday.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

