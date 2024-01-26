Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Body of missing Alliston, Ont., man found after two-week search: police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 2:53 pm
1 min read
William Schernhammer, 24, of Alliston, Ont. with mom Rachelle Schernhammer. View image in full screen
William Schernhammer, 24, of Alliston, Ont. with mom Rachelle Schernhammer. Via GoFundMe
Human remains found in the Ontario township of Adjala Tosorontio have been confirmed by provincial police as those of a 24-year-old man who went missing in Alliston, Ont., earlier this month.

OPP say a body was found in the area west of Barrie off the 25th Sideroad on Jan. 21. On Friday, they confirmed the deceased was William Schernhammer from Alliston, just west of Barrie.

“I prayed my son William be found. My prayer was answered. I prayed my son William find peace. He now has peace,” Rachelle Schernhammer, the missing man’s mother, wrote in a Facebook post.

Provincial police say the cause of death will not be released as the investigation is ongoing.

Schernhammer was reported missing to OPP officers in Nottawasagatwo weeks ago. He was last seen on Jan. 12 at 12:30 a.m. at the corner of Albert Street and Ontario Street in Alliston.

William’s mother told Global News last week that he told his girlfriend he was going out to get cigarettes with a friend and would be right back.

She said after being seen on security footage at the Pioneer Gas station in Alliston, his friend told them William then asked to be dropped off at the corner of Albert Street and Ontario Street to walk home.

That was the last time he was seen, the Schernhammer family said.

Police have yet to confirm if anyone has been charged in connection to his death.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

