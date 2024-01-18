‘Out of character’: Family worried for Ontario man’s safety after going missing

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a missing Alliston, Ont. man has more questions than answers after the 24-year-old went missing almost a week ago, and are concerned for his safety.

William Schernhammer, 24, of Alliston, Ont., near Barrie was reported missing to Nottawasaga OPP last week.

He was last seen on Jan. 12 at 12:30 a.m. at the corner of Albert Street and Ontario Street in Alliston, wearing a light brown jacket with a dark-coloured sweater and blue jeans.

William is described as 5-foot-11-inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds.

“He hasn’t had any contact with myself, or any of our family members, or his girlfriend, and that is extremely concerning because he always has contact with us, his girlfriend especially,” said his mom, Rachelle Schernhammer. “He’s never disappeared. He’s never not had contact. It’s never happened, and it is extremely out of character.”

MISSING: #NottyOPP is attempting to locate 24 y/o William who is 5’11’’, 160 lbs. Last seen in #Alliston at 12:30 AM on Jan 12, 2024. Call 1-888-310-1122 with any information. ^lh pic.twitter.com/PnRnUAC2XG — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) January 12, 2024

His mom told Global news William, who lives with his girlfriend in Alliston, said he would go out to get cigarettes with a friend and would be right back.

She said after being seen on the security footage at the Pioneer Gas station in Alliston, his friend told them William then asked to be dropped off at the corner of Albert Street and Ontario Street to walk home.

“It’s nowhere near where he lives,” Rachelle said.

That was the last time William’s family said he was seen.

View image in full screen William Schernhammer, 24, of Alliston, Ont., near Barrie was last week was last seen on Jan. 12. Via Bring William Home Facebook

Rachelle said he is loved by his family and partner, who are all waiting for his safe return.

“I just know that, as his mother. I know that if he could contact me, he would. I know that if he could contact his girlfriend, he would. So he can’t, and I don’t know why, and I want to know why,” Rachelle said. “I want to know if he’s okay. I just want to know where he is, and I just want him home.”

A candlelight vigil is planned for 7 p.m. Thursday at Pioneer Gas in Alliston to raise awareness about his disappearance.

More details are available on the Bring William Home Facebook page.

Rachelle said they are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that can lead to his location.

Police could not provide any further details about his disappearance at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.