Transit strike could escalate as union applies to picket SkyTrain stations

Send this page to someone via email

The Metro Vancouver transit supervisor strike is set to end at 3 a.m. Wednesday but there are signs the union representing those workers might want to escalate job action further.

An application has been made to the Labour Relations Board for a hearing on Jan. 29 about whether the union could picket SkyTrain and West Coast Express stations, in addition to Coast Mountain Bus and SeaBus service.

If the board approves this application, it would shut down the transit system, with only a few exceptions.

CUPE 4500, which represents the more than 180 transit supervisors, made the application, which states that “the union is entitled to picket at or near places where allies perform work or furnish services for the benefit of the struck employer.”

2:20 Should B.C. transit be considered an essential service?

On Tuesday, Coast Moutain Bus said there are no negotiations currently scheduled between the two sides.

Story continues below advertisement

“Coast Mountain Bus Company continues to be ready and willing to return to the negotiating table and urges the union to end their job action and return as well,” the company said in a statement.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Picket lines are expected to be removed by 3 a.m. Wednesday and service is expected to resume around 3:30 a.m.

The company said it will take some time for regular service to resume but it projects all services to be back to normal by 5:30 a.m.

CUPE 4500 confirmed members will be back to work as of 3 a.m. Wednesday with an overtime ban back in place.

1:50 Transit users scramble for alternatives with bus, SeaBus shutdown

Organizations and businesses have been scrambling to make sure staff can get to work during this strike.

Fraser Health said it has not seen any significant impact on hospital operations and call volumes.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver Coastal Health said the strike also has not had a notable impact on staffing levels.

However, with more cars on the roads Monday and Tuesday, calls to BCAA for roadside assistance were up and traffic volume on all major routes is expected to be very heavy.