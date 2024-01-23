Police chase suspects after $100K in jewelry allegedly robbed from Oshawa store

Send this page to someone via email

Police chased a group of suspects who allegedly robbed a store in Oshawa Monday evening, stealing more than $100,000 worth of jewelry, officers say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded at around 7:30 p.m. to a robbery at Paris Jewellers located inside the Oshawa Centre.

Two suspects allegedly went into the store and began smashing display cases with hammers, while a third suspect demanded that an employee open the safe, police said.

The suspects reportedly stole more than $100,000 worth of jewelry. They then fled to a stolen vehicle that was waiting nearby with a fourth suspect, police said.

“Police located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, however, the stolen vehicle failed to stop and a brief pursuit was initiated,” police said.

“The suspect vehicle was abandoned a short distance later and all suspects fled on foot.”

Tactical and K-9 officers responded. All four suspects were then found and taken into custody, police said.

A 21-year-old Toronto man, a 16-year-old boy from Mississauga, a 14-year-old boy from Brampton, and a 17-year-old boy from Etobicoke have been charged.