Canada

RCMP responding to plane crash near Fort Smith, N.W.T.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2024 2:44 pm
1 min read
TSB View image in full screen
Canada's transportation safety agency signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Police in the Northwest Territories say they are assisting after a plane crashed near Fort Smith.

RCMP say Transport Canada and search-and-rescue teams have been brought in.

Police did not say whether anyone was injured.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it has been notified of the crash and is assessing the situation.

In a social media post, the town of Fort Smith asked residents to stay away from where it’s believed the plane crashed to allow for emergency responders to get through.

Fort Smith is about 740 kilometres south of Yellowknife near the Northwest Territories-Alberta boundary.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

