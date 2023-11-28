Menu

Canada

Small plane crash in southeast B.C. claims life of pilot

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 7:43 pm
A map showing the location of Brisco, B.C., along Highway 95. View image in full screen
A map showing the location of Brisco, B.C., along Highway 95. Google Maps
The pilot and lone occupant of a small plane died last week when it crashed in B.C.’s East Kootenay region.

Columbia Valley RCMP said the crash happened on Friday, Nov. 24, around 4 p.m., and that a witness saw the plane go down.

According to police, the plane crashed north of Brisco, a small, unincorporated community on Highway 95, around 30 km north of Radium Hot Springs.

“A hunter had observed the plane apparently have engine trouble then go down in the wooded area,” said Columbia Valley RCMP, noting local search and rescue, Transport Canada and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre were advised.

The crash site was discovered the next morning, Nov. 25, with searchers finding that the pilot did not survive the impact.

“Our condolences go out to the family of the pilot who is a local area resident,” said police, adding that Transport Canada is now investigating the crash.

“We would also like to thank all those partner agencies involved in the search for the plane.”

