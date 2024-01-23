B.C.’s Better Business Bureau warns of fake Ozempic scams

Send this page to someone via email

The Better Business Bureau in British Columbia is warning the public about Ozempic scams involving either fake medication or fake pharmaceutical companies online.

In a news release, the non-profit group said some bad actors are trying to make a “quick buck” off of the “get skinny quick bandwagon,” costing seekers of the medication big-time.

“Although rare, we’ve heard about consumers trying to buy Ozempic from websites without prescriptions,” said Simon Lis, president of the BBB in Mainland B.C. and Yukon.

“That’s a huge red flag. Consumers need to be aware that this medication is highly sought-after to the point where there are nationwide shortages. You should only be getting it with a prescription from a trusted pharmacy.”

Ozempic is used to treat Type 2 diabetes in adults, but has become popular as a weight loss drug, even though Health Canada has not approved it for that purpose.

In November, the BBB said a Cambridge, Ont., woman ordered two Ozempic pens through Facebook for $280, and faced unexpected hurdles after the company claimed additional charges for shipping that wound up costing another $120.

Beware of “unrealistically low prices,” the BBB advised or anyone attempting to sell the drug without requiring a valid prescription. Research reputable pharmacies online, it added, and avoid unusual payment methods such as prepaid debit cards, e-transfers or digital wallet apps.

Canada’s Ozempic shortage has continued into 2024.

Health Canada has said it’s working with manufacturers to make diabetes drugs, including that one, but it will take time to build up supply levels. Meantime, it has recommended that prescribers don’t start new patients on the drugs unless there are no suitable alternatives and there’s a clinical reason to do so.

In April last year, many Americans were buying Ozempic from online pharmacies in B.C. for weight loss reasons, spurring the provincial health minister to intervene. While there was no shortage of the drug in B.C. at the time, Adrian Dix limited prescription refills in order to ensure it remained available to patients with Type 2 diabetes.

— with files from The Canadian Press