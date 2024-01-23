94-year-old woman dies after incident with another resident at Ontario long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say homicide detectives are investigating an incident involving an elderly woman and another resident at a long-term care home in Whitby, Ont.

Police said on Jan. 17, homicide was contacted by the coroner’s office after a 94-year-old woman died in hospital.

An investigation revealed that the woman was involved in an incident with another elderly resident at Glen Hill Terrace, a long-term care home on Glen Hill Drive in Whitby, police said.

“The incident caused the victim to fall to the ground,” police said.

The woman was taken to hospital where she later died.

Police said investigators are in the process of determining if charges will be laid after consulting with the Crown Attorney’s office.