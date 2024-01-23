Peterborough man arrested after smashing windows, assault in downtown: police

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing assault and other charges following an incident in the city’s downtown on Monday afternoon.
Around 1:10 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a report of a dispute between a man and a security officer over parking in the area of Hunter Street and Aylmer Street.
Police allege the man became agitated and struck windows of a nearby property with a pipe.
Police say the suspect left the area in a vehicle and was soon involved in another altercation with two individuals.
Officers located the man and arrested him the following a brief foot pursuit.
The 34-year-old Peterborough man faces charges of with assault, mischief under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.
