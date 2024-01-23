Menu

Crime

Peterborough man arrested after smashing windows, assault in downtown: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 23, 2024 12:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peterborough Police Chief Stu Betts marks one year anniversary'
Peterborough Police Chief Stu Betts marks one year anniversary
RELATED: Peterborough Police Service Chief Stuart Betts recently marked one year in the role. He sat down with Tricia Mason to reflect on the past year and what's ahead for the service – Jan 10, 2024
A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing assault and other charges following an incident in the city’s downtown on Monday afternoon.

Around 1:10 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a report of a dispute between a man and a security officer over parking in the area of Hunter Street and Aylmer Street.

Police allege the man became agitated and struck windows of a nearby property with a pipe.

Police say the suspect left the area in a vehicle and was soon involved in another altercation with two individuals.

Officers located the man and arrested him the following a brief foot pursuit.

The 34-year-old Peterborough man faces charges of with assault, mischief under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

