Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with indignity to dead body following missing person case

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 4:15 pm
Peterborough police say a man reported missing before Christmas 2023 has been confirmed deceased. Another man has been charged with indignity to a dead body. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a man reported missing before Christmas 2023 has been confirmed deceased. Another man has been charged with indignity to a dead body. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say a man has been charged with indignity to a dead body in connection to the case of a man who was reported missing before Christmas 2023.

On Dec. 25, the Peterborough Police Service advised they were looking for a 5o-year-old man who had been reported missing on Dec. 23.

In a media release police said Adam Wilkins was last seen on Dec. 19 at his residence in the south end of Peterborough and was last spoken to on Dec. 20.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

On Thursday, police said the missing man was confirmed deceased by the Coroner’s office.

Police say a 41-year-old man from Peterborough was charged with indignity to a dead body.

No other details were provided on either the man’s disappearance or the charge.

Story continues below advertisement

“The family of the deceased is asking for privacy at this difficult time,” police only stated.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Police Service releases third-quarter crime stats of 2023'
Peterborough Police Service releases third-quarter crime stats of 2023

 

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices