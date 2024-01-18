Peterborough man charged with indignity to dead body following missing person case

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say a man has been charged with indignity to a dead body in connection to the case of a man who was reported missing before Christmas 2023.

On Dec. 25, the Peterborough Police Service advised they were looking for a 5o-year-old man who had been reported missing on Dec. 23.

In a media release police said Adam Wilkins was last seen on Dec. 19 at his residence in the south end of Peterborough and was last spoken to on Dec. 20.

On Thursday, police said the missing man was confirmed deceased by the Coroner’s office.

Police say a 41-year-old man from Peterborough was charged with indignity to a dead body.

No other details were provided on either the man’s disappearance or the charge.

“The family of the deceased is asking for privacy at this difficult time,” police only stated.