Crime

Peterborough man faces new willful promotion of hatred charge for antisemitic flyers

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 23, 2024 10:59 am
1 min read
An additional charge has been laid following the arrest of a man in connection with the distribution of antisemitic flyers in Peterborough, Ont., in 2023.

The flyers were found in a number of neighbourhoods between May and July. A four-month investigation by the Peterborough Police Service led to the arrest of a 31-year-old Peterborough man on Sept. 15.

At the time he was charged with charged with mischief that obstructs, interrupts or interferes with any person in the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property and obstructing a peace officer.

Police on Tuesday say following his arrest, the service applied to the Ministry of the Attorney General to have the incidents deemed as a willful promotion of hatred under the Criminal Code of Canada.

In December 2023, the application was granted and earlier this month the suspect was notified of the new charge of willful promotion of hatred.

He made a court appearance on Tuesday on the new charge, police said.

It’s the first time the police service has received authorization to lay the charge.

“As a service tasked with ensuring public safety, and on behalf of our community, we are thankful the Ministry of the Attorney General agreed with our assessment that the charge of willful promotion of hatred was warranted,” stated police chief Stuart Betts.

“We take these types of incidents very seriously and believe that there is no room for hate in our community.”

Last week, the Ontario government announced a $167,000 grant from proceeds of crime to the police service to support community safety projects focusing on hate crime and hate bias.

A map of where antisemitic flyers were found across Peterborough, Ont., in the summer of 2023. View image in full screen
A map of where antisemitic flyers were found across Peterborough, Ont., in the summer of 2023.
