$167K in proceeds of crime fund Peterborough police projects to tackle hate crimes, bias

The Ontario government is providing $167,000 in proceeds of crime to police in Peterborough to support community safety projects focusing on hate crime and hate bias.

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith announced the funding on Friday, noting since 2018 the province has invested more than $16 million in crime prevention initiatives across Ontario via the Proceeds of Crime Front-Line Policing grant program.

The police service will use the funds to create responses and strategies to better address hate crimes and hate bias

“There is no better way to use the proceeds from crimes then using that money on prevention,” said Smith. “We are seeing a rise in hate-related incidents, and it is unacceptable in our community. Everyone deserves the safety and assurances that they will not be targeted because of their beliefs, race, or sexual orientation.”

Police service chief Stuart Betts thanked the provincial government for the grant, noting it will allow the service and community an opportunity to “collaborate, learn and further address” hate bias and hate crime incidents against residents.

“Not only will a comprehensive hate incident database be developed but there will be ongoing training for all members of the service and a public education campaign to inform members of our community about when and how to report to police as well as the difference between a hate bias incident and a hate crime,” said Betts. “It’s important for us to know when these types of incidents happen and that all residents continue to feel safe in reporting them. Community safety is always our top priority, and we want to do everything we can to ensure a safe inclusive community for all.”

Prior to Betts joining the service in 2023, in the spring of 22 the service launched an online form for residents to report hate bias incidents.

A report by Statistics Canada released in 2020 showed the Peterborough area had the highest rates of police-reported hate crime among census metropolitan areas (CMA) in 2020 with 19.4 hate crimes per 100,000 population (the date encompassed the city and surrounding townships and First Nations).

“We’re using every tool including cash and proceeds seized from criminals to prevent crime and protect our communities,” stated Solicitor General Michael Kerzner.

Thanks to the hard work of our men and women in uniform, these funds are being reinvested back into communities to help support victims, educate youth and increase awareness about crimes such as gang violence and hate.”

