Arrest made after antisemitic flyers delivered in Peterborough neighbourhoods

An arrest has been made in connection with antisemitic flyers being distributed in neighbourhoods throughout Peterborough this year.

The Peterborough Police Service says its four-month investigation led to a search warrant being executed at a residence on Sept. 15.

Police say during the investigation, the suspect provided them with a false name and address.

A 31-year-old city man was charged with mischief that obstructs, interrupts or interferes with any person in the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property and obstructing a peace officer.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 26.

In May and June the pamphlets were found in a number of neighbourhoods, which police treated as a hate/bias incident.

Antisemitism is prejudice, discrimination or hostility against Jews.

The service said since May it has received 19 reports from residents about the flyers.

View image in full screen A map of where antisemitic flyers have been found across Peterborough, Ont., since May 2023. Peterborough Police Service

Police say they are consulting with the Ministry of the Attorney General to have the incidents deemed a “willful promotion of hatred” under the Criminal Code of Canada.

“I would like to thank the investigators and officers involved in this investigation,” police Chief Stuart Betts said. “There is no room for hate in our community. It was important to do a thorough investigation into the origin of this disturbing material and speaks to our continued commitment to public safety.”