Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Jan. 23

Royal Winnipeg Ballet auditions, and beating the winter blues with naturopathic doctor Jacqui Fleury.
Royal Winnipeg Ballet holding auditions in Saskatoon
The Royal Winnipeg Ballet displayed its talent at TCU Place in December with performances of the Nutcracker that involved Saskatchewan dancers.
The RWB is back in Saskatoon on Jan. 28 to hold auditions for its professional school.
RWB vice-principal Kelly Bale speaks with Chantal Wagner about the audition process and the training dancers will receive at the school.
Understanding and beating the winter blues
Seasonal affective disorder, often referred to as the winter blues, is characterized by feelings of low mood, fatigue, and a lack of energy.
From better sleep methods to replenishing vitamins and staying hydrated, naturopathic doctor Jacqui Fleury looks at ways to beat the winter blues.
