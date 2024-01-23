Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Jan. 23

See more sharing options

Royal Winnipeg Ballet auditions, and beating the winter blues with naturopathic doctor Jacqui Fleury.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Jan. 23, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Royal Winnipeg Ballet holding auditions in Saskatoon

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet displayed its talent at TCU Place in December with performances of the Nutcracker that involved Saskatchewan dancers.

The RWB is back in Saskatoon on Jan. 28 to hold auditions for its professional school.

RWB vice-principal Kelly Bale speaks with Chantal Wagner about the audition process and the training dancers will receive at the school.

Understanding and beating the winter blues

Seasonal affective disorder, often referred to as the winter blues, is characterized by feelings of low mood, fatigue, and a lack of energy.

From better sleep methods to replenishing vitamins and staying hydrated, naturopathic doctor Jacqui Fleury looks at ways to beat the winter blues.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Jan. 23

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 23.