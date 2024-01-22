Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide detectives investigate death of woman found at home in north-central Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 4:47 pm
1 min read
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE: An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The death of a woman at a home in north-central Edmonton on Sunday is being investigated by homicide detectives after police deemed the death to be “suspicious.”

Police said officers were called to help paramedics at a home in the area of 123rd Avenue and 127th Street at about 12:15 p.m.

Police said Monday that officers found the woman was already dead when they arrived.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said detectives hope someone will be able to provide them with dashcam footage from the area of 127th Street between 123rd Avenue and 124th Avenue between 4 p.m. on Saturday and 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with dashcam images or video, security images or video or information that could help with the investigation is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government re-affirms commitment to 50 new police officers to Edmonton'
Alberta government re-affirms commitment to 50 new police officers to Edmonton
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices