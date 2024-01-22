Homicide detectives investigate death of woman found at home in north-central Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a woman at a home in north-central Edmonton on Sunday is being investigated by homicide detectives after police deemed the death to be “suspicious.”

Police said officers were called to help paramedics at a home in the area of 123rd Avenue and 127th Street at about 12:15 p.m.

Police said Monday that officers found the woman was already dead when they arrived.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Police said detectives hope someone will be able to provide them with dashcam footage from the area of 127th Street between 123rd Avenue and 124th Avenue between 4 p.m. on Saturday and 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with dashcam images or video, security images or video or information that could help with the investigation is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.