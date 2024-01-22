Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Crash closes Highway 97 near Monte Lake

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 1:38 pm
1 min read
A crash has closed Highway 97 near Monte Lake.
A crash has closed Highway 97 near Monte Lake. COURTESY: DRIVEBC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Highway 97 is closed again near Monte Lake, due to what DriveBC has called a vehicle incident.

The main route between Kamloops and Vernon was closed in both directions between Barnhartvale Road and Duck Range Road, about eight kilometres east of Monte Creek.

Click to play video: 'Another Monte Lake, B.C. family prepares to move into new home'
Another Monte Lake, B.C. family prepares to move into new home
Trending Now

A detour is in effect are available on Barnhartvale Road, Highway 1, Highway 97A and Highway 97B.

Story continues below advertisement

Last Tuesday, four people died Tuesday in a head-on crash near Monte Lake, on Highway 97 between Vernon and Kamloops. A fifth person in critical condition was taken from the scene by BC Emergency Health Services.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices