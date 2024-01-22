Crash closes Highway 97 near Monte Lake

See more sharing options

Highway 97 is closed again near Monte Lake, due to what DriveBC has called a vehicle incident.

The main route between Kamloops and Vernon was closed in both directions between Barnhartvale Road and Duck Range Road, about eight kilometres east of Monte Creek.

1:50 Another Monte Lake, B.C. family prepares to move into new home

A detour is in effect are available on Barnhartvale Road, Highway 1, Highway 97A and Highway 97B.

Last Tuesday, four people died Tuesday in a head-on crash near Monte Lake, on Highway 97 between Vernon and Kamloops. A fifth person in critical condition was taken from the scene by BC Emergency Health Services.