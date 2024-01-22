Metro Vancouver transit strike: Bus and SeaBus suspended for 48 hours

Send this page to someone via email

The deadline has passed and job action has escalated for transit supervisors in Metro Vancouver.

No deal was reached between CUPE 4500 and Coast Mountain Bus early Monday.

As a result, bus and Seabus operations were suspended at 3 a.m. and will remain suspended for the next 48 hours.

Starting Monday morning, picket lines are up at CMBC transit centres in Vancouver, Surrey, Richmond, Burnaby, Port Coquitlam, and the SeaBus North Vancouver Terminal.

Only a few buses run by other operators in West Vancouver and Langley remain unaffected.

There could be further disruptions Monday as the union representing SkyTrain workers said stations will not be picketed but that could change.

CUPE 4500 is awaiting a decision from the Labour Relations Board on whether pickets could happen at SkyTrain stations.

If the board rules in the union’s favour, rail workers would not cross picket lines and SkyTrain service could grind to a halt.

Translink said it expects SkyTrain and the West Coast Express to operate as normal Monday.