Traffic

Metro Vancouver transit strike: Bus and SeaBus suspended for 48 hours

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 10:38 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bus and SeaBus service suspended for 48 hours'
Bus and SeaBus service suspended for 48 hours
Bus and SeaBus service has been suspended in Metro Vancouver, starting Monday at 3 a.m. Emily Lazatin and Grace Ke have the latest information on what this means for commuters.
The deadline has passed and job action has escalated for transit supervisors in Metro Vancouver.

No deal was reached between CUPE 4500 and Coast Mountain Bus early Monday.

As a result, bus and Seabus operations were suspended at 3 a.m. and will remain suspended for the next 48 hours.

Starting Monday morning, picket lines are up at CMBC transit centres in Vancouver, Surrey, Richmond, Burnaby, Port Coquitlam, and the SeaBus North Vancouver Terminal.

Only a few buses run by other operators in West Vancouver and Langley remain unaffected.

Click to play video: 'Coast Mountain Bus strike imminent'
Coast Mountain Bus strike imminent
There could be further disruptions Monday as the union representing SkyTrain workers said stations will not be picketed but that could change.

CUPE 4500 is awaiting a decision from the Labour Relations Board on whether pickets could happen at SkyTrain stations.

If the board rules in the union’s favour, rail workers would not cross picket lines and SkyTrain service could grind to a halt.

Translink said it expects SkyTrain and the West Coast Express to operate as normal Monday.

