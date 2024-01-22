‘We need serious help’: Fire at Halifax homeless encampment draws attention to growing crisis

Send this page to someone via email

A tent was damaged and a man received minor injuries after a fire broke out at a Halifax homeless encampment Monday morning.

Dennis Pitts, a district chief with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said crews responded to the fire at Grand Parade shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Crews found the fire had impinged on one tent, Pitts said.

“The fire was actually in a seating area that had been set up,” he said. “A propane fire bowl was there, and the chairs were on fire.”

There were also two 20-pound propane tanks, which were venting gas to relieve pressure inside of the tank.

One person had a “minor burn injury” on their hand and was treated on scene by fire crews.

“The fire was quickly brought under control, and the cause has not been determined yet,” he said, adding that the fire department is working with police to determine the cause of the fire.

View image in full screen The cause of the fire is undetermined, officials say. Reynold Gregor/Global News

This isn’t the first fire that broke out in Grand Parade. In December, three people managed to narrowly escape a blaze that broke out in a tent in Grand Parade.

As the number of unhoused people continues to rise, the fires highlight the dangers of living outside during the coldest months of the year. Earlier this month, in neighbouring New Brunswick, a man was killed after a fire broke out at a tent encampment in Saint John.

“You have to remain fire-safe and vigilant at this time of year,” Pitts said. “Obviously, it’s cold, but you also have to be very careful with using heating appliances.”

In a statement, Halifax Regional Municipality said a temporary emergency shelter is opening at the multi-purpose centre of the Halifax Forum on Mondayat 4 p.m., and outreach staff will “continue to speak to members of the homeless community to ensure they are aware of this option.”

“These indoor facilities have much needed supports and meet basic human needs like a warm space, electricity, running water, showers, laundry services, regular meals and a place to store belongings,” the statement said.

‘Stop sending people to Grand Parade’

Matthew Grant, a community member who helps to support the people living at Grand Parade, said he heard from security staff that while there were no explosions, there was “a lot of hissing” coming from the propane tanks during the fire.

He said the person who was injured managed to escape by climbing out of the hole that was burned through his tent.

“He is now resting on-site,” he said. “He did not want to go to the hospital, so he remains here.”

Grant expressed frustration with the homelessness situation in the city. He said in the last week alone, three more people arrived to stay at Grand Parade, two of whom were just discharged from hospital and had nowhere else to go.

“We need help here. Please stop sending people to Grand Parade square,” he said. “We need serious help.”