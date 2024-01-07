Man suffers ‘severe burns’ after fire breaks out at Saint John tent encampment

Send this page to someone via email

One man was hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday evening after a large fire broke out at a tent encampment in Saint John.

Saint John Fire platoon chief Ed Moyer said first responders arrived at the scene at about 8 p.m. after receiving a report of an outdoor fire near the Main Street overpass toward Highway 1.

“The first truck arrived to find one person had suffered serious injuries with severe burns, they assisted that patient to an ambulance, and he was transported to the hospital,” Moyer said, adding that the individual was inside a structure of “tarps and plywood” when the fire broke out.

He also said backup was called following the arrival of the first truck. A command officer, four other firefighters, and a tanker were then dispatched to the scene.

Moyer said he’s still unsure how the blaze started. A fire prevention team and the Saint John Police are continuing their investigation through Sunday.