RCMP in The Pas, Man., seek suspect in stabbing that left one dead, another injured

Manitoba RCMP say one man has died and another remains in hospital after a stabbing on Friday in The Pas.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. in the 300 block of Edwards Avenue.

Initially, police released a statement saying two men were severely injured.

Since that release, one of the men has died. He has been identified as 41-year-old Eugene Michelle from The Pas.

The other victim, a 37-year-old man, remains in a Winnipeg hospital in stable condition.

Police say a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

The boy was charged with second degree murder in the death of Michelle while the girl is being charged with manslaughter.

RCMP say they are currently looking for a third suspect who goes by the name Pierre Young. He is 33 years old and from Easterville.

Police say he has been charged with manslaughter and is wanted in connection with the incident.

He is described as 5’9” tall and 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone has information related to this incident or Pierre Young’s whereabouts is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online.