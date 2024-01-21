Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP in The Pas, Man., seek suspect in stabbing that left one dead, another injured

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 21, 2024 5:56 pm
Manitoba RCMP say they are currently looking for a third suspect involved in a stabbing incident in The Pas who goes the by the name of Pierre Young (pictured). He is 33 years old and from Easterville. Photo provided by RCMP.
Manitoba RCMP say they are currently looking for a third suspect involved in a stabbing incident in The Pas who goes the by the name of Pierre Young (pictured). He is 33 years old and from Easterville. Photo provided by RCMP.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP say one man has died and another remains in hospital after a stabbing on Friday in The Pas.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. in the 300 block of Edwards Avenue.

Initially, police released a statement saying two men were severely injured.

Since that release, one of the men has died. He has been identified as 41-year-old Eugene Michelle from The Pas.

The other victim, a 37-year-old man, remains in a Winnipeg hospital in stable condition.

Police say a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

Click to play video: 'Stabbing victim dies after Swan River attack, Manitoba RCMP say'
Stabbing victim dies after Swan River attack, Manitoba RCMP say
Trending Now

The boy was charged with second degree murder in the death of Michelle while the girl is being charged with manslaughter.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say they are currently looking for a third suspect who goes by the name Pierre Young. He is 33 years old and from Easterville.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say he has been charged with manslaughter and is wanted in connection with the incident.

He is described as 5’9” tall and 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone has information related to this incident or Pierre Young’s whereabouts is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices