Traffic

Three pedestrians struck, child dies after serious collision in Orillia, Ont.

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted January 21, 2024 9:43 am
Emergency crews in Orillia, Ont., responded to reports of a serious collision involving pedestrians around 5 p.m. View image in full screen
Emergency crews in Orillia, Ont., responded to reports of a serious collision involving pedestrians around 5 p.m. David de la Harpe / Global News File
Three pedestrians were struck, including a child who was killed, following a serious two-vehicle collision Saturday evening, Orillia OPP say.

Police, paramedics and fire crews responded to reports of a collision shortly before 5 p.m. in the area of Colborne Street and West Street.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Three pedestrians were taken to hospital with injuries, first responders said.

One of the three people was a six-year-old who succumbed to their injuries and died.

Members of the Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team and Collision Reconstructionist’s are assisting with the investigation.

West and Colborne Streets will remain closed until further notice, police said.

Orillia OPP is asking any witnesses with dashcam or surveillance footage to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

