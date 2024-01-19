Menu

Crime

Teen charged after business receives 3 bomb threats in a week: London, Ont., police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 2:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP arrest teen accused of “swatting” incidents in the United States'
Manitoba RCMP arrest teen accused of “swatting” incidents in the United States
RELATED: Manitoba RCMP have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to a pair of “swatting” incidents in the United States, where he made a fake emergency call to provoke a police response. – Sep 8, 2021
A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after a business in the Westmount area of London, Ont., received three bomb threats in the span of a week.

Police were called to the business in the area of Wonderland Road South and Viscount Road just after 11:20 a.m. Thursday after an employee called 911 to report the threat.

The business was evacuated and no bomb was found. At that point, police learned the same business had received threats on Jan. 12 and Jan. 17.

The London Police Service Cyber Crime Unit, with assistance from the Digital Forensic Unit, took over the investigation. Police announced charges on Friday.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces charges related to uttering threats and mischief over $5,000.

