Teen charged after business receives 3 bomb threats in a week: London, Ont., police

A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after a business in the Westmount area of London, Ont., received three bomb threats in the span of a week.
Police were called to the business in the area of Wonderland Road South and Viscount Road just after 11:20 a.m. Thursday after an employee called 911 to report the threat.
The business was evacuated and no bomb was found. At that point, police learned the same business had received threats on Jan. 12 and Jan. 17.
The London Police Service Cyber Crime Unit, with assistance from the Digital Forensic Unit, took over the investigation. Police announced charges on Friday.
The 14-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces charges related to uttering threats and mischief over $5,000.
- Man accused of attacking women in Halifax says he doesn’t want to be in the news
- Car thief unintentionally kidnaps 2 kids, then drops them off near home: police
- Edmonton police believe drive-by shooting, arsons tied to extortion attempts ‘orchestrated’ in India
- ‘So, I went back to Myles’: James Smith Cree Nation killer’s partner recounts abuse
Comments