Quaker recall spurs Canada-wide class action lawsuit

A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a proposed Canada-wide class action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company and PepsiCo Canada after its Quaker products were recalled in Canada due to potential salmonella contamination.

Slater Vecchio LLP launched the lawsuit “on behalf of all persons in Canada” who purchased any of the 38 Quaker products that were recalled, or those who believe they got sick after eating the products.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued the initial recall on Jan. 11, 2024, for 38 Quaker products, including granola, cereal, and then later recalled over 30 yogurt and parfait products that contained Quaker granola.

“Canadians trust manufacturers to produce packaged foods that can safely be consumed without the risk of illness from contamination,” Sam Jaworski, a partner at Slater Vecchio LLP, said in a statement.

“Through a class action, Canadians can access justice to hold suppliers accountable through strength in numbers, even if it would not be economical to pursue a lawsuit at the individual level.”

Slater Vecchio LLP is seeking to identify those who believe they got sick from the recalled products, and say they can be contacted here.

Salmonella is a bacterial infection commonly transmitted through contaminated food and water and poses a significant health threat, especially to children and older adults, as it can lead to severe gastrointestinal symptoms, dehydration, and, in extreme cases, death.

“Salmonella is one of the most prolific pathogens we know,” Keith Warriner, a food safety professor from the University of Guelph, previously told Global News. “The reason why it’s so successful is that it can survive any environment. It can be passed from person to person and passed into foods.”

The Quaker recall came after at least seven Canadians died from a salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe late in 2023. Over 100 Canadians were also infected.

The same law firm behind the Quaker class-action lawsuit also recently filed two class-action lawsuits against the Mexican company Malichita, which grew the cantaloupes, and two U.S. food companies.

Symptoms of salmonella infection typically start between six and 72 hours after exposure and can last anywhere from four to seven days, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

They may include fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, or abdominal cramps.

If you suspect you have salmonella, PHAC recommends seeing a health-care provider.

Most people recover on their own without any medical treatment, the agency said.

However, because salmonella can lead to severe dehydration, an emergency room visit may be necessary. There is also the risk of severe illness if the infection has gone beyond the intestines, and antibiotics may be needed.

— with files from Global News’ Katie Dangerfield.