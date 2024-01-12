Quaker cereals, granola bars recalled in Canada over salmonella risk

Send this page to someone via email

Several types of cereals and granola bars by the popular brand Quaker are being recalled across Canada due to potential salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a nationwide recall Thursday for 38 different products sold by Quaker in stores and online.

The best before dates for these breakfast items are between Jan. 11 to Oct.7, 2024.

The affected products include different flavours of Harvest Crunch cereals, chewy and yogurt granola bars as well as Cap’n Crunch berry bar.

Canadians are being urged not to consume these products, throw them out or return to where they were bought from.

As of Jan. 11, no illnesses have been reported in Canada.

The CFIA said it was conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to other products being recalled.

Last month, Quaker Oats issued a recall of granola bars and granola cereals across the 50 U.S. states because of a potential salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Quaker Canada said in a statement that the recall was a direct result of the U.S. recall, which was expanded on Thursday by the Quaker Oats Company.

“This action is being taken in Canada out of an abundance of caution and commitment to the wellbeing of our Canadian consumers,” Quaker Canada said.

Customers can get reimbursement for the recalled products by going to the quakerrecall website.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, according to the CFIA.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of serious infection and sometimes death.

Symptoms of salmonella contamination include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

It could also result in long-term complications, such as severe arthritis.

In the past couple of months, at least 61 people have been hospitalized and seven have died in Canada due to a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes.