Dogs living in filthy and freezing conditions seized from Cherryville breeder: BC SPCA

Seven dogs forced to live in filthy and freezing conditions at a property in Cherryville have been taken from their owner and will soon be available for adoption.

Two four-year-old standard poodles, a five-year-old Australian shepherd, a four-year-old cocker spaniel and three five-month-old Australian shepherd poodle mix puppies, were among the dogs seized after a neighbour to the property called the helpline, concerned about their welfare.

“When the BC SPCA’s animal protection officer visited the property, they observed the dogs in outdoors pens with only some straw on the ice and snow and a couple of tarps for cover,” Eileen Drever, senior protection officer and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA.

The pens were also contaminated with feces and urine. Dirty water bowls were flipped over or frozen.

“Dogs kept outside are inherently vulnerable but in these freezing temperatures they are also susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia.”

Drever noted that these dog breeds, in particular, are vulnerable to the elements as they lack the coats needed to endure lengthy periods of time in freezing temperatures.

“Although some of the dogs had access to plastic dog crates, there was very little bedding and it is clear these dogs suffered in the cold with no other options to get warm,” she said.

Drever said that this another case of a backyard breeder not taking adequate care of their dogs, noting that it’s incumbent on the puppy purchasing public to do their research if they’re looking to pick up another dog.

“We don’t want to support breeders that don’t prioritize the welfare of their animals,” Drever said. “There are resources available on the BC SPCA website to help you find a good breeder.”

The dogs are currently being cared for in BC SPCA animal centres throughout the Okanagan. They will be available for adoption in approximately one to two weeks. Donations can be made at spca.bc.ca/emergency-alert/.