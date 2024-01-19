Teen stabbed at Toronto high school after reports of altercation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a teen has been stabbed after an altercation at a high school in The Junction neighbourhood on Friday.

Police said the stabbing happened at around 11:45 a.m. at Humberside Collegiate Institute near Keele and Dundas streets.

Investigators said there were reports of an altercation and a teenage boy was stabbed.

The boy was taken to hospital by paramedics with minor injuries, paramedics said.

The high school was placed under lockdown.

Police said officers were looking for a suspect and in a later update indicated a 16-year-old boy was arrested.

– The suspect, a 16-year-old boy has been located and arrested by police

– Any witnesses, or students who have video of the altercation are urged to speak with officers who are on scene at the school

