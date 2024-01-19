Menu

Crime

Teen stabbed at Toronto high school after reports of altercation: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 12:34 pm
Police at Humberside Collegiate Institute following a stabbing on Jan. 19, 2024. View image in full screen
Police at Humberside Collegiate Institute following a stabbing on Jan. 19, 2024. Mark Bray / Global News
Toronto police say a teen has been stabbed after an altercation at a high school in The Junction neighbourhood on Friday.

Police said the stabbing happened at around 11:45 a.m. at Humberside Collegiate Institute near Keele and Dundas streets.

Investigators said there were reports of an altercation and a teenage boy was stabbed.

The boy was taken to hospital by paramedics with minor injuries, paramedics said.

The high school was placed under lockdown.

Police said officers were looking for a suspect and in a later update indicated a 16-year-old boy was arrested.

