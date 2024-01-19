Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Peterborough police believe 2 missing 14-year-old girls may be in Toronto

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 11:39 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for two 14-year-old girls reported missing on Jan. 18, 2024. Global News Peterborough file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are seeking help in locating two teenage girls who may be in Toronto.

The Peterborough Police Service says Ireland MacLean and Chloe Drummond, both 14, were reported missing around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The girls were last seen on a security camera in Peterborough at 11:35 a.m. in the area of Erskine Avenue and Barnes Crescent.

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for Ireland Maclean, left, and Chloe Drummond, who were last seen on Jan. 18, 2024. Police believe they may be in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for Ireland Maclean, left, and Chloe Drummond, who were last seen on Jan. 18, 2024. Police believe they may be in Toronto. Peterborough Police Service

Police say officers have checked known locations with information leading them to believe the girls travelled to Toronto on Thursday night.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are working with the Toronto Police Service to try to locate the girls.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Family and police are concerned for their safety,” police stated.

Ireland is described as standing five feet four inches and weighing 130 pounds with shoulder-length, dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black puffy coat, black/gray camouflage track pants, beige Sorrel boots, a light gray shirt with pink skulls.

Chloe stands five feet six inches with a thin build and shoulder-length dark hair. No clothing description is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 225 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or stopcrimehere.ca.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices