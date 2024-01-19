Peterborough police believe 2 missing 14-year-old girls may be in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are seeking help in locating two teenage girls who may be in Toronto.

The Peterborough Police Service says Ireland MacLean and Chloe Drummond, both 14, were reported missing around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The girls were last seen on a security camera in Peterborough at 11:35 a.m. in the area of Erskine Avenue and Barnes Crescent.

View image in full screen Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for Ireland Maclean, left, and Chloe Drummond, who were last seen on Jan. 18, 2024. Police believe they may be in Toronto. Peterborough Police Service

Police say officers have checked known locations with information leading them to believe the girls travelled to Toronto on Thursday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are working with the Toronto Police Service to try to locate the girls.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Family and police are concerned for their safety,” police stated.

Ireland is described as standing five feet four inches and weighing 130 pounds with shoulder-length, dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black puffy coat, black/gray camouflage track pants, beige Sorrel boots, a light gray shirt with pink skulls.

Chloe stands five feet six inches with a thin build and shoulder-length dark hair. No clothing description is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 225 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or stopcrimehere.ca.