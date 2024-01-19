Stolen Summerland and Peachland mail retrieved: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Search warrants executed at two Summerland homes have led Mounties to a cache of stolen mail.

In a press release, RCMP said in December 2023 several Summerland and Peachland residents fell victim to a rash of mailbox thefts, though some would have been unaware.

“The mailbox locks were opened without damage meaning some may not realize they were victims of theft,” RCMP said in a press release.

The ongoing police investigation led to the search warrants of the two residences on Jan. 16.

“During the search, police recovered mail from residents of Summerland as well as residents of Peachland. A .22 calibre rifle was also seized during the search.”

In order to reduce the risk of being a victim of mail theft, retrieve your mail daily whenever possible as the majority of these thefts are believed to have occurred overnight, Sgt. Jason Bayda advised area residents.

If you believe you were the victim of theft from your mail box in Summerland or Peachland, the police would like to speak to you. They are asking the public to report these thefts to the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416 and quote police file number 2023-2724