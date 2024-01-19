Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stolen Summerland and Peachland mail retrieved: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 12:03 pm
Summerland RCMP are trying to return stolen mail and other items to the owners. View image in full screen
Summerland RCMP are trying to return stolen mail and other items to the owners. Global News/File Photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Search warrants executed at two Summerland homes have led Mounties to a cache of stolen mail.

In a press release, RCMP said in December 2023 several Summerland and Peachland residents fell victim to a rash of mailbox thefts, though some would have been unaware.

“The mailbox locks were opened without damage meaning some may not realize they were victims of theft,” RCMP said in a press release.

The ongoing police investigation led to the search warrants of the two residences on Jan. 16.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“During the search, police recovered mail from residents of Summerland as well as residents of Peachland. A .22 calibre rifle was also seized during the search.”

Click to play video: 'RCMP looking to identify Burnaby mail theft suspects'
RCMP looking to identify Burnaby mail theft suspects
Trending Now

In order to reduce the risk of being a victim of mail theft, retrieve your mail daily whenever possible as the majority of these thefts are believed to have occurred overnight, Sgt. Jason Bayda advised area residents.

Story continues below advertisement

If you believe you were the victim of theft from your mail box in Summerland or Peachland, the police would like to speak to you. They are asking the public to report these thefts to the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416 and quote police file number 2023-2724

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices